All but one edition of the award has been claimed by one of the star duo since 2008, with Luka Modric landing the prize in 2018 after leading Real Madrid to the Champions League title and Croatia to the World Cup final.

Virgil van Dijk was touted as a potential contender to Ronaldo and Messi in the most recent edition, only for the Argentine to win it for a record-breaking sixth time.

"They could make a Ballon d'Or only for Cristiano and Messi, depending on the results, and another for the rest," the Madrid captain told TUDN.

"In the end it would be better for football."

Ramos also touched on some of the sacrifices he has made across the course of his career to reach the pinnacle of the game.

“I feel proud. In the end it is something that nobody has given me," he explained.

“Behind those walls it is all about work, the sacrifice, the dedication and the constancy. Because it is not only a challenge to arrive at the top, but also to stay there.

“There are many things behind the scenes that people do not know about, success is no accident.

"Hopefully my legacy serves to inspire millions of children that when you fight for something, dreams are fulfilled and anything can be achieved."