In a statement on their official website, the side announced that those involved in both the football and basketball side of the clubs have voluntarily taken a pay cut of between 10% and 20% depending on the course of the virus and the season.

The cut is in order to mitigate the impacts in the severe decline in commercial revenue that has hit Real Madrid and other football sides arising from the suspension of footballing activity for the foreseeable future.

A statement from the club concluded:

The club wishes a speedy recovery to all the sick and wants to convey its deepest thanks to all those who are playing an essential, exemplary and supportive role in the fight against COVID-19.

From Real Madrid, all our support and strength with the conviction that together we will undoubtedly overcome this difficult moment.