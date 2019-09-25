Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a 2-0 home win over Osasuna on a night when Brazilian teenager Rodrygo stole the headlines.

Zinedine Zidane made a number of changes with the looming Madrid derby in mind, with Alphonse Areola handed a debut and Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Fede Valverde, Luka Jovic and Vinicius Junior selected from the start.

It was Vinicius who broke the deadlock, finding the back of the net with a deflected strike from just inside the penalty box. The teenager broke down with emotion as he celebrated, illustrating the pressure he has felt in recent weeks.

Jovic thought he’d scored his first goal in La Liga, but had the strike chalked off for offside despite there appearing to be only millimetres in the decision. But Rodrygo scored Real Madrid’s second goal to secure the points, with the Brazilian curling a right-footed strike into the far corner just seconds after coming off the bench.

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid have found another teenage superstar from Brazil

Real Madrid have a thing for Brazilians. They witnessed the birth of a teenage superstar from South America last season as Vinicius burst on to the scene and they might just have seen the birth of another tonight. Rodrygo had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds when he found the back of the net and there were further flashes of quality from the 18-year-old who surely has a very bright future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid)

His face will be nowhere near the first half, but Alvaro Odriozola was Real Madrid’s most consistent performer over the full 90 minutes. The youngster gave his side an outlet throughout and was a driving force for the home side. Odriozola still has his vulnerabilities and weaknesses, but the energy he brings to Real Madrid makes him an important player. He took his opportunity well with Dani Carvajal given the night off.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Areola 7, Odriozola 8, Militao 5, Nacho 6, Ramos 5, Casemiro 5, Valverde 7, Vazquez 6, Kroos 6, Jovic 5, Vinicius 7. Subs - James 5, Rodrygo 8.

Osasuna - Ruben 6, Roncaglia 6, Lillo 5, Estupinan 6, Navas 5, Merida 5, Moncayola 5, Ibanez 6, Garcia 5, Brandon 6, Cardona 5. Subs - Villar 5, Avila 5, Torres 5.

KEY MOMENTS

19’ So close to an own goal! Odriozola surged down the right wing, got to the byline and crossed into the middle. Navas smashed the ball against the face of his own goalkeeper and then Jovic sent the rebound over the bar!

36’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna: There's the breakthrough and Vinicius has grabbed it for Real Madrid! The hosts won the ball in the centre of the pitch, Kroos picked it up and passed to the Brazilian winger, who wrapped his foot around the ball and found the back of the net via a deflection.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in MadridGetty Images

50’ What a chance for Jovic! That should have been a second goal for Real Madrid. Vazquez surged forward and then set up Jovic for the sitter with the goalkeeper off his line, but the Serbian shoots wildly over the bar!

58’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna: Real Madrid have doubled their advantage and Jovic has scored his first La Liga goal! Vazquez played the pass through to the Serbian striker and he slid the finish underneath Ruben. However, the officials are checking for a potential offside here.

59’ GOAL CHALKED OFF! That's extremely harsh on Jovic who surely thought that he had scored his first goal in La Liga. He barely had a toe offside when the pass was played forward for him.

72’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna: He's barely been on the pitch for a minute and Rodrygo has found the back of the net! The first touch from the teenager was exceptional, he then cut inside and out before curling a right-footed shot into the far corner of the net! Wow, wow, wow!

KEY STATS

Vinicius Junior attempted 14 dribbles against Osasuna, the most by any player in a La Liga game this season.

Rodrygo became the first player born in the 21st century to score for Real Madrid.