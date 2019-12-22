Real Madrid failed to take all three points despite a dominant performance against Athletic Club, ensuring Barcelona head into the Christmas break with a two-point lead at the top of La Liga.

The defending champions opened up a three-point advantage with a comprehensive home win over Alaves on Saturday, but Zinedine Zidane’s side couldn’t follow their lead despite striking the woodwork no fewer than three times against the Basque visitors.

Toni Kroos was the first to come close, dribbling through the Athletic Club defence only to smash a strike off the underside of the crossbar. Then Karim Benzema had an effort back-heeled off the line by Unai Nunez as the hosts knocked on the door.

Nacho Fernandez came off the bench to replace the injured Eder Militao and powered a header off the bar with his first touch with another substitute, Luka Jovic, also striking the woodwork with a header that came off the base of the post. Real Madrid will wonder how they didn’t take three points from this one.

TALKING POINT

Real Madrid’s over-reliance on Karim Benzema has been exposed recently. This result means Real Madrid have been stopped from scoring in each of their last two La Liga matches, only scoring in stoppage time in the 1-1 draw against Valencia the game before that. Much has been said and written about Benzema’s form this season, and with good reason, but these performances have exposed just how dependent Real Madrid are on the Frenchman. When he isn’t in top they struggle to find the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Luka Modric (Real Madrid): From the very start, Luka Modric looked to be in the mood this evening. The majority of Real Madrid’s attacking play came through the Croatian who found plenty of space between the Athletic Club defence and midfield. Questions have been asked of Modric over 2019, but he has ended the year in something close to his best form despite Real Madrid dropping two very valuable points in this match. The Croatian couldn’t be blamed for that.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 7, Carvajal 6, Militao 5, Ramos 6, Mendy 6, Kroos 7, Valverde 6, Modric 8, Vinicius 6, Rodrygo 5, Benzema 6. Subs - Bale 6, Nacho 6 Jovic 6.

Athletic Club: Simon 8, Yeray 6, Nunez 7, Martinez 5, Berchiche 6, Garcia 5, Vesga 5, Lekue 6, Garcia 5, Williams 7, Kodro 7. Subs - Benat 5, Villalibre 3.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ VINICIUS... SAVED! That should have been the opener for Real Madrid. Vinicius showed great skill inside the box to send two defenders flying past him, but he then shot straight at Simon when he should have found the back of the net.

20’ OFF THE UNDERSIDE OF THE CROSSBAR! How didn't that go in? It was an astonishing run from Kroos inside the box, but the German midfielder then smashed his finish off the underside of the bar and the ball bounces away.

22’ COURTOIS DENIES WILLIAMS! That's better from the Athletic Club forward who makes the run in behind before getting the low shot away, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper makes the diving save down to his left.

35’ OFF THE LINE! Benzema pounced on a mistake by Martinez, rounded Simon and then squeezed a low shot on target from a narrow angle, but Nunez got back to clear off his own line with a backheel!

44’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Kodro is played through, composes himself inside the box and then lashes a finish past Courtois into the roof of the Real Madrid net, but he was JUST offside and the goal is chalked off.

61’ CROSSBAR! Real Madrid strike the woodwork for the second time! It was Nacho who with his first touch after coming on powers a header from a corner off the crossbar! So close to an instant impact!

88’ WOODWORK HIT FOR A THIRD TIME! It's just not going in for Real Madrid this evening. Jovic flicked a header on, he had to create all the power himself, but the ball comes off the base of the post! Simon didn't move.

KEY STATS