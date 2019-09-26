He scored after just 93 seconds, just 31 seconds slower than Ronaldo's debut goal against Deportivo Alaves in 2002.

Speaking after the game, Rodrygo was quick to play down any suggestion that he will take on a similar role, saying: "I don't want any comparisons with Ronaldo being made because he's one of the game's all-time best and one of my country's best.

"As for the goal - I controlled it well and knew that from there on in things would work out. I have to always show that I'm capable of playing here."

The 18-year-old striker scored on his debut for Real Madrid against Osasuna, after comng on as a substitute in the 2-0 win, with fellow Braziilian Vinicius Junior grabbing the other.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in MadridGetty Images

Rodrygo also found time to praise the man who gave him his debut, manager Zinedine Zidane: "The gaffer knows what he's doing and he's been talking to me every day to tell me to keep working hard.

"I'm at Real Madrid and I don't care whether I play for Castilla, under Raul, or for the first team. Madrid are always going to have great players, so all of this prestige is to be expected.

"I'm so happy. Zidane transmits a real calmness and a lot of trust and I think that's why things went so well.

"I'm speechless, I've been dreaming of this moment since I joined Real Madrid and running out at the Bernabeu with the fans chanting my name… I'm so happy."

The win took Real Madrid a point clear in La Liga, and they face title rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday