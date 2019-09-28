Neither Atletico Madrid nor Real Madrid could find the breakthrough as the first Madrid derby of the Liga season ended in stalemate.

Both managers picked strong teams, with Diego Costa starting up front due to Alvaro Morata’s suspension and Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard all selected to start in attack for the visitors.

Marcelo and Ferland Mendy were both missing for Real Madrid and Kieran Trippier did his best to expose this weakness, delivering a number of dangerous crosses into the opposition box. Joao Felix could have scored just 10 minutes in, but dragged wide after being played in behind.

This was a match of few clearcut chances, but Bale should have done better when a Nacho cross fell to him inside the box. Under no pressure, the Welsh winger skied a shot that he should have at least tested Jan Oblak with.

Oblak then pulled off a remarkable save to stop a Benzema header as Atleti started to tire in the second half. This result keeps Real Madrid top of La Liga with just one point separating them from Atletico Madrid in third place.

Joao Félix - Atlético Madrid v Real MadridGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Both teams missed a chance to use this as a catalyst. By the time the full time whistle blew there was a sense of acceptance from both teams. Indeed, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were ultimately satisfied with a point that keeps them in the picture at the top of La Liga, but they might well look back at this as a missed opportunity. Three points for either side could have been used as a catalyst. Instead, there remains just one point between them in the table.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid): This might have been a derby about grit and attrition, but Thomas Partey shone brightest. Much of Atletico Madrid’s attacking play flowed through the Ghanian, dictating things with his passing from midfield. Kieran Trippier and Jan Oblak also played well for the home side, but Thomas’ performance highlighted his role in this Atleti team. It also exposed that more is needed from both Koke and Saul.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 8, Trippier 7, Savic 5, Gimenez 5, Lodi 6, Vitolo 5, Saul 5, Thomas 8, Koke 6, Felix 6, Costa 4. Subs: Correa 6, Lemar 5, Llorente 5.

Real Madrid: Courtois 7, Carvajal 5, Ramos 5, Varane 7, Nacho 7, Kroos 6, Casemiro 6, Valverde 7, Bale 5, Benzema 6, Hazard 5. Subs: Jovic 5, Modric 5, James 5.

Hazard - Atlético v Real MadridGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - FELIX... WIDE! That's the first real change of the match and it fell to Felix. He managed to take down a long ball over the top, he surged down on Courtois, but then pulled his effort wide of the far post.

31’ - WHAT A BALL! Trippier and Thomas linked up on the right side with the later fizzing a wicked pass right across the six yard box, but there was nobody in the middle to get on the end of it!

59’ - WHAT A CHANCE FOR BALE! That should have been an opener for Real Madrid! Nacho surged down the left side, his cross popped out the other side for Bale, but he skies his effort when he should have swept it home!

77’ - WHAT A SAVE! That's the closest Real Madrid have come to finding the back of the net! It was a great cross from Nacho, Benzema flicked on a header and Oblak dived to his left to make the save!

KEY STATS