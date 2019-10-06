Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go second in La Liga, although things could have been much worse as Sandro Ramirez missed a penalty for Real Valladolid in a 0-0 draw.

Diego Simeone picked an attacking lineup with Diego Costa, Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata starting a league game together for the first time. This was, however, an insipid affair. The goalless outcome was a reflection of this.

Sandro was presented with a golden opportunity give Real Valladolid the lead after 35 minutes when a Thomas Partey tackle in the box was adjudged to be a foul after a VAR review. But the former Barcelona and Everton strike scooped his shot over the bar.

Angel Correa struck the woodwork seven minutes from time, but that was the closest Atleti came to finding the back of the net. This result sees the capital club stay in third place, although Barca and Sevilla can leapfrog them with a win this evening.

TALKING POINT - Are Atletico Madrid sleepwalking their way through this season?

This season was supposed to see Simeone serve up something different. We were told that Atletico Madrid would change their style, that they would become more expansive, more attacking. Well, this result means they have won just one of their last five Liga fixtures, drawing a blank in three of their last four games in the division. Are Atleti at risk of sleepwalking their way through this season?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Nobody shone for either team. However, both Renan Lodi and Kieran Trippier saw plenty of the ball and looked the most likely to create an opening for Atletico Madrid. Trippier in particular was a danger with his crosses into the penalty box. The England international also looked after the ball well, but wasn’t used by his teammates as often as he should have been.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Valladolid - Masip 7, Moyano 6, Olivas 5, Salisu 5, Nacho 6, Fernandez 6, Herrero 5, Suarez 5, Plano 6, Ramirez 4, Guardiola 5. Subs - Unal 6, Rubio 6, Anuar 5.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 5, Gimenez 5, Trippier 7, Lodi 7, Savic 5, Koke 6, Saul 5, Thomas 6, Morata 6, Costa 4, Felix 5. Subs - Herrera 5, Correa 6, Lemar 5.

KEY MOMENTS

35’ PENALTY KICK TO REAL VALLADOLID! The referee has decided that the tackle from Thomas on Sandro inside the box warranted a spot kick! That was a lengthy VAR delay.

36’ PENALTY KICK MISSED! Oh dear! Sandro grabbed the ball. This was a chance for him to score his first goal for his new club, but he has blasted his shot from the spot over the crossbar! He got his body shape all wrong!

55’ A big save to deny Morata! That should have been the opener for Atletico Madrid. The ball was played over the top, Morata might have been offside, but his shot came off the face of Masip! Still goalless.

83’ Off the inside of the post! That was inches away being the opening (winning?) goal! Trippier's cross bounced through to Correa at the back post, but he crashes his shot off the inside of the post! What a chance!

90’ Free header! That was a chance for Real Valladolid to grab all three points. Guardiola was left at the back post, but Lodi did just enough to put him off and his mistimed header bounces well wide.

KEY STATS

Atletico Madrid have now drawn three of their last four La Liga games 0-0 (Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Real Valladolid).

Atletico Madrid have also failed to score in four of their last five La Liga games and have won just one of their last five as well.