In an extensive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Barnnett confirmed that Bale was keen to move to China but his club Real Madrid would not agree to a sale.

For now, the agent believes that the 30-year-old Welsh international will see out his contract at the Bernabeu, saying, "You can never say for sure but as of yesterday, yes. Maybe with another contract to stay longer."

He also told the paper that Bale and Real president Florentino Perez have a good understanding despite the recent ups and downs at the club.

"I think he has a fantastic relationship with Bale," he explained.

"He has been fantastic for Real Madrid, why do people talk like he hasn't been? You talk like he hasn't achieved... He's been a great star for Madrid."

Despite the recent rumours linking Bale with a January move to Tottenham Hotspur, Barnett believes that, "He loves Madrid. He loves the city. He has a lovely life.

"Real Madrid want Gareth Bale. There is not a problem between Zidane and Gareth. People write about it but I give up now. I don't care."

He also acknowledged that Bale was however willing to leave the club last summer after interest from the Chinese Super League.

Barnett said: "He got an offer that was impossible to refuse. But Real Madrid wouldn't sell him. They [the Chinese club] couldn't pay what Madrid wanted.

"He wanted to create a legacy. He wanted to bring Chinese football up. He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. He's won everything that he can win, and he's done it many times.

"China is a different thing. It was to create a legacy, his name, to be the first great player to go to China. But it wasn't to be... And the money was special too. It would have made him the highest paid player on Earth."

While he was admittedly close to leaving in the summer, Barnett played down the chances of a return to former club Tottenham in the future, saying it is unlikely that he'll ever return to the Premier League.

"He's 30 years old, he'll be 31 next year.

"I don't know how long Gareth will play for. It's what his lifestyle wants. He loves Madrid. His children have been there since they were babies, they speak Spanish, believe it or not. The whole lifestyle is fantastic. I was there two days ago in Madrid, it was 15 degrees, beautiful. Here it's freezing cold. If you're one of the greatest footballers to have ever played, why do you want to?"