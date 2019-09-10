The Brazilian forward was consistently linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona throughout the transfer window but ended up staying in the French captial.

Valdano, who played for Madrid in the 1980s and later returned as manager and won La Liga in 1994-95, believes he would have been had a detrimental impact on his young compatriots who play for the club.

"I wouldn't have liked to see Neymar sign for Real Madrid, he's a bit confused about what it means to be a footballer," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"I don't know if he would be a good influence for the young Brazilian players at Real Madrid, who I'm sure absolutely idolise him."

Rodrygo, an 18-year-old forward, joined Madrid from Santos, the club that developed Neymar, and Vinicius Junior are the players Valdano is believed to have been speaking about.