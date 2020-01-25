Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona manager as Valencia claimed a 2-0 win over the La Liga leaders at Mestalla.

Rodrigo was left on the Valencia bench with the Spanish international heavily linked with a mov to Camp Nou. However, the absence of the 28-year-old, who made a cameo in the second half, did little to affect the result as Valencia boosted their chances of finishing in La Liga's top four places.

The Catalans looked short of ideas throughout, failing to match their dominance of possession with a potency in the final third of the pitch. Valencia spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen saving a Maxi Gomez penalty. And the German came to Barca’s rescue again, pushing a Gomez strike on to the crossbar.

However, the hosts took the lead after 48 minutes when a Gomez shot from inside the box was deflected into the back of the net off the hip of Jordi Alba. And the Uruguayan striker finally got his name on the score sheet, guiding a finish past ter Stegen to double Valencia’s advantage and consign Barcelona to a damaging defeat.

The result means Real Madrid can establish a three-point lead at the top of La Liga with a win over Real Valladolid on Sunday night. Setien will now face some questions over the poor performance of his team.

TALKING POINT

Maybe Ernesto Valverde wasn’t Barcelona’s problem after all? Three games into the Setien era at Barcelona and concerns are already starting to grow. The Catalans have been less than impressive in all three fixtures, scraping past Granada and Ibiza before falling at Mestalla. It’s true that Barca are seeing more of the ball, they are controlling possession, but they were toothless against Valencia, relying on Messi to produce a moment of magic that never came.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Maxi Gomez (Valencia): There were a number of standout performers for Valencia with Geoffrey Kondogbia particularly impressive in midfield. However, it was Gomez who made the difference for the home side in the second half, making amends for having a penalty saved in the first half. The Uruguayan’s finish for the second goal was especially eye-catching, calmly guiding a finish past ter Stegen. Barca couldn’t handle Gomez.

valencia barcelonaGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Valencia: Domenech 7, Wass 6, Paulista 8, Garay 6, Gaya 7, Soler 7, Coquelin 7, Kondogbia 8, Ferran 7, Gomez 8, Gameiro 6. Subs - Sobrino 5, Costa 5, Rodrigo 5.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 8, Roberto 5, Pique 4, Umtiti 5, Alba 6, Busquets 7, De Jong 4, Arthur 5, Ansu 5, Griezmann 6, Messi 7. Subs - Rakitic 5, Vidal 6, Collado 5.

KEY MOMENTS

9’ PENALTY KICK TO VALENCIA! Gaya gets into the box far too easily and Pique comes across and wipes out the left back! The referee points to the spot!

11’ TER STEGEN SAVES! Barcelona survive! Gomez stepped up to the penalty spot, but the Barcelona goalkeeper pulls off a stunning save to keep the scores level! What a stop by ter Stegen! Exceptional!

20’ Nearly an own goal! That was close to being a bizarre opener! Roberto's clearance bounced into the legs of Pique an rebounded towards goal, but ter Stegen makes the diving save on his line!

32’ Off the bar! Gomez takes aim from the edge of the Barcelona penalty area, ter Stegen pushed it up on to his own crossbar and then got up quickly to make the save from Gameiro on the rebound!

48’ GOAL! Valencia 1-0 Barcelona: Finally, Valencia have the opening goal! The deadlock has been broken! A cross fell to Gomez inside the box, his shot took a wicked deflection off Alba and flashed into the back of the Barcelona net! The Catalans afforded him far too much space in the area! That might go down as an own goal.

57’ What a block! Messi looked destined to net an equaliser for Barcelona after being set up by Alba, but Gabriel comes out of nowhere to make the sliding block and keep his team ahead! That was crucial!

77’ GOAL! Valencia 2-0 Barcelona: That could well be game over! Valencia have doubled their lead and Gomez has found the back of the net! This is his goal for sure! That was far too easy. Torres made the chance and passed to Gomez who guided his shot into the far corner of the net.

82’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Gabriel has the ball in the back of the net from a corner kick, but the referee has blown up for a foul by the Valencia defender. There was a push on Busquets. But somehow the referee wants the corner to be taken again… what?

