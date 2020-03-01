Surely in the knowledge that Cristiano Ronaldo was back at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since his exit from Real Madrid two years ago, Vinicius Junior had the audacity to mark his decisive goal in Sunday’s crucial Clasico win with an interpretation of the Portuguese forward’s famed celebration, witnessed more than a few times in the Spanish capital over the years.

Audacity isn’t something Vinicius lacks. In fact, it’s the Brazilian teenager’s youthful exuberance that has made him a fans favourite, something that gives him a longer leash than many of his Real Madrid team-mates. Talent isn’t something he lacks either, but this is a youngster with nearly as many weaknesses as strengths. Both were on display against Barcelona.

The 19-year-old found himself in dangerous positions countless times, but struggled for a final ball. When he took on the shot, he should have passed, when he passed, he should have taken on the shot. And yet his Real Madrid team-mates continued to look for Vinicius. They, just like the usually inpatient Santiago Bernabeu faithful, recognise what the Brazilian brings.

He is a live wire. It’s true that Vinicius remains somewhat unpolished. While Ansu Fati and even Rodrygo, two teenage peers who have also made a breakthrough over the past couple seasons, are more refined in their play, maybe even closer to being the final article, Vinicius is still a work-in-progress.

His ceiling is higher than that of any Real Madrid teenager in a generation, though, and he is learning from his mistakes. What’s more, Vinicius is becoming a dependable figure for Zinedine Zidane to call upon on the big occasion. Take the win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the season - it was Vinicius’ through ball that released Ferland Mendy in behind to square for Karim Benzema to net the winner. Even against Manchester City in the Champions League, it was Vinicius who hustled Kyle Walker off the ball to set up Isco to open the scoring.

Vinicius’ emergence has come at a time when Real Madrid are desperate for difference makers. Sat in the VIP box, Ronaldo would have seen a team that still hasn’t truly filled the void he left at the Santiago Bernabeu after leaving for Juventus, particularly with Eden Hazard once again sidelined through injury; but Vinicius is doing more than anyone else, with the exception of Benzema, to take Los Blancos into a new age.

At times it’s as if Vinicius cares a little too much. After scoring his first goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Osasuna, for instance, he burst into tears, overcome at the emotion of the moment. Having come under such intense scrutiny it was a reminder of the pressure heaped on the Brazilian’s shoulders as one of the young talents, along with the likes of Fede Valverde and Rodrygo, charged with carrying Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world, into the future.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done for Real Madrid to make their place at the top of La Liga stick. Consistency, or a lack thereof, has been an issue for Zidane’s side and so there will almost certainly be a few more twists and turns between now and the end of the season. Barcelona cannot yet be discounted.

But if Real Madrid are to clinch only their third La Liga title in 12 years, they will look back upon Vinicius’ contribution as pivotal. The teenager is an almost unbearably frustrating player to watch, a talent who will force your head into your hands at least once a match, but his flaws only serve as a reminder of how much better he can still become. It’s all worth it for moments like the one he served up in the Clasico.