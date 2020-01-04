Wu Lei struck a late equaliser to peg back Barcelona and earn Espanyol a 2-2 draw in their first match under new manager Abelardo.

The result sees Barcelona return to the top of La Liga after Real Madrid's win over Getafe earlier in the day, but the defending champions, who finished the match with 10 men, are only ahead of their rivals on goal difference after dropping two points in the derby.

Marc Roca gave Espanyol a first half lead, glancing home a header from a David Lopez free kick delivery. It was reflective of the match as a whole at that point, with Barcelona struggling to get going over the opening 45 minutes.

The introduction of Arturo Vidal at half time changed the game, though, as Luis Suarez squeezed home a finish at the near post after good work by Jordi Alba down the left before the Chilean powered a header past Diego Lopez following a sensational cross by Suarez.

Barcelona looked set for a derby victory, but the match once again swung following the sending off of Frenkie de Jong, with the Dutch midfielder shown a second yellow card for pulling Jonathan Calleri’s shirt. This gave the hosts the impetus again, with Wu finding the far corner of the Barca net with an excellent finish after being played in behind.

TALKING POINT - Barcelona simply can’t allow Arturo Vidal to leave in January

In the end, Barcelona gave themselves too much work to do after a first half which could have seen them concede more than once. The match changed with the introduction of Vidal at the break, with the Chilean scoring Barca’s second goal. Of course, this performance came against continued speculation about Vidal’s future at the club. On this basis, they simply can’t allow him to leave in January. He gives them something different.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Remarkably, Suarez has had a hand in Barcelona’s last 10 La Liga goals, contributing four goals and six assists. The Uruguayan was the best player on the pitch for the Catalans this evening, although Valverde should have withdrawn him over Antoine Griezmann after his side was reduced to 10 men. Suarez tired quicker, but made a real impact with a goal and an assist. He was not to blame for the two points Barca dropped.

PLAYER RATINGS

Espanyol - D. Lopez 6, J. Lopez 6, Espinosa 6, Naldo 5, Vila 5, Gomez 5, Roca 7, D.Lopez 8, Darder 7, Melendo 6, Calleri 6. Subs - Vargas 7, Iturraspe 5, Wu 7.

Barcelona - Neto 5, Roberto 5, Lenglet 5, Pique 7, Alba 6, Rakitic 5, Busquets 6, de Jong 4, Messi 7, Suarez 8, Griezmann 6. Subs - Vidal 8, Semedo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

23’ GOAL! Espanyol 1-0 Barcelona: Espanyol have taken the lead in the derby! Roca swung a freekick into the Barcelona penalty area, Lopez had a free header about 12 yards out from goal and he flicks his effort into the corner of the net! Neto didn't even move! Incredible!

50’ GOAL! Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona: There's the equaliser and it's Suarez! Alba plays the cross into the box from the left side and Suarez meets it first time to squeeze home the finish at the near post. Lopez got a hand to the shot, but he couldn't keep it out of the net. We're back on level terms.

59’ GOAL! Espanyol 1-2 Barcelona: The turnaround is complete! Barcelona have scored two goals at the start of the second half! Suarez played a brilliant cross into the middle, Vidal got up higher than anyone else and powered a header into the back of the net! Lopez couldn't keep it out.

76’ SENT OFF! De Jong pulls back the shirt of Calleri after losing the ball and the Dutch midfielder has been shown a second yellow card. Espanyol have been given a lifeline! Barca are down to 10 men.

86’ GOAL! Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona: A late equaliser for Espanyol! It's Wu! What a finish! He was played in behind by Roca, the timing of the run was excellent and Wu struck across Neto and into the far corner of the net! Have Espanyol snatched a point? Is there time for a winner?

KEY STATS

Luis Suarez has been directly involved in Barcelona’s last 10 La Liga goals (four goals and six assists).

Wu Lei became the first Chinese player to ever score against Barcelona (in all competitions).

Espanyol have won just one game after scoring the first goal, fewer than any other team in La Liga (five matches, one win).