Speaking after a pre-season defeat to Bayern Munich in the US, Zidane made it clear there is almost no chance of a return to the first team, and Bale did not feature for the Spanish side.

The Frenchman was clear, saying: "We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done.

"I have to make decisions. We have to change.

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will - and it's a good thing for everyone."

Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Spurs rumoured to have offered £60 million for the 30-year-old Welsh international. Earlier reports suggested Manchester United would be interested in a loan deal for a player they have a longstanding interest in.

The player had hoped to re-establish himself under new boss Julen Lopetegui and then caretaker Santiago Solari last season, but Zidane returned after the club endured a dreadful run of form.

Atter six years at the Bernabeu, he has failed to consistently win over the club's notoriously fickle fans, and club president Florentino Perez has now accepted it is time to move the player on.