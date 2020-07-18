Gareth Bale dropped from Real Madrid squad for final La Liga game after 'asking to be left out'

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for their final La Liga game of the season after reportedly asking Zinedine Zidane not to be included.

Bale has only featured in two of Real’s 10 games since the season restarted and did not play in the win over Villarreal on Thursday that secured the league title.

Instead he was pictured on the fringes as the team celebrated and then with his arms crossed as Zidane was tossed into the air by players.

He has also been pictured pretending to sleep while sitting with fellow substitutes.

Ondo Cero report that he asked Zidane not to be included in the squad for the final game of the season.

His future at the club his unclear as he is under contract until 2022 but does not seemingly have a raft of suitors.

