Gareth Bale has been behaving like a spoilt and petulant boy. He needs to come out and say what he really feels about the situation. All we have heard from so far is his agent, Jonathan Barnett, but it’s about time the player really needs to make it clear and says exactly how he feels about his current situation at Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale has a big decision to make over his futureGetty Images

Seriously, why would Bale consider going to China? I get things appear to have turned personal at Real with Zinedine Zidane, but the Chinese Super League is a waste. If you are coming to the end of your career, I do kind of see it. But he’s still got a lot to offer. Of course, he can buy out his contract and that will gain more respect from the fans. Also, he won’t ever have to worry about money after he retires, and he will be able to support his grandkids one day financially.

Real haven’t come across at all well in this situation. It has turned personal and they have made it public knowledge by being so open with the information they have shared. Zidane is a coach not a manager and he doesn’t know how to deal with players.

Bale has been the best British player overseas and you only have to look at the number of trophies he has won at the Bernabeu. Bale, as I said, needs to come out and says what he really thinks. Otherwise he will come across as an 18-year-old boy and his mates will have a dig.

Zinedine Zidane had said it would be best if Gareth Bale left Real MadridGetty Images

John Toshack’s comments made for very interesting reading. He said it ‘saddens’ and ‘sickens’ him the way the Bale story has played out over the past few weeks. I do see where he is coming from. Bale perhaps hasn’t endeared himself in the way he should have done with the Real faithful.

Where will Bale end up next? There’s no reason why he couldn’t go back to the Premier League.

He has a lot of questions to ask himself. Does he want to go back to Tottenham or does he go to Manchester United? The main problem with United is that they have some serious rebuilding to do, but he may feel he has unfinished business in England’s top flight.

Alternatively, after his success at Real, he may want to try his luck in another league. The Bundesliga could be a good choice and possibly Bayern Munich where he has a chance to fight for silverware.

Real, as I have said have been derogatory in their handling of the situation, but Bale needs to start talking now.