Football
Liga

Gareth Bale snapped taking nap during Real Madrid win

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves at the Stadium Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid on July 10, 2020 in Valdebebas Spain

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

When your commitment to the cause is already under question, taking a nap on the job may be a bad way to respond.

And yet Gareth 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' Bale was snapped getting some shut-eye during Real Madrid 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday night. And it got something of a mixed reaction from fans of his current and former club.

All in all, it was a fairly colourful evening of non-work for Bale, who was also spotted laughing when Zinedine Zidane made his fifth and final change of the night, bringing on Brahim Diaz for Casemiro.

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, eat your hearts out...

Related Topics
FootballLigaReal MadridGareth Bale
