Luis Suarez found the net as Barcelona claimed a comfortable, albeit uninspiring, 2-0 win over Getafe to pull themselves within one point of Real Madrid in top spot.

Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati were both left out through injury with Ousmane Dembele also sidelined. As a result, Ernesto Valverde called on 21-year-old Carles Perez, with Junior Firpo keeping his place at left back.

The first half was something of a non-event until Suarez lifted a well-judged lobbed finish over the top of David Soria in the Getafe goal after being played through over the top by the outstanding Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

From that point on, Barca looked in control and doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half when Firpo pounced on a spilled shot from Perez to find the back of the net. Clement Lenglet was shown a second yellow card seven minutes from the end, but it did nothing to affect the final outcome.

TALKING POINT - This was a better week for Ernesto Valverde

Last weekend looked like the beginning of the end for Valverde at Barcelona. The defeat to Granada saw speculation over his future reach boiling point, with fans demanding for him to be sacked. Since then, though, Barca have won back-to-back games against Villarreal and Getafe and now find themselves within one point of top spot in La Liga. Their recovery in the face of serious injuries has been relatively impressive.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

In a week which saw the Barcelona goalkeeper make headlines as the power struggle between Bayern Munich and the German national team continue, with Manuel Neuer and Ter Stegen caught in the middle, this was a demonstration of why the latter is so good. Ter Stegen made a number of key saves, but also provided the assist for the opener. He isn’t just a shot-stopper, but a very important part of how they play.

PLAYER RATINGS

Getafe - Soria 4, Damian 5, Djene 5, Bruno 5, Nyom 4, Jason 5, Maksimovic 6, Arambarri 5, Cucurella 7, Angel 6, Mata 5. Subs - Molina 5, Portillo 5, Kenedy 5.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 8, Roberto 5, Pique 6, Lenglet 4, Firpo 7, Busquets 5, Arthur 7, De Jong 7, Perez 6, Suarez 6, Griezmann 5. Subs - Rakitic 5, Semedo 5, Todibo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

23’ Denied by Ter Stegen! That's the first chance of the game for Getafe. Angel moved the ball on to his left foot inside the box, but the Barcelona goalkeeper narrows the angle to smother the shot.

41’ GOAL! Getafe 0-1 Barcelona: Out of nothing, Barcelona have taken the lead! Suarez was played over the top of the Getafe defence and the striker lifted a wonderful finish over Soria to give the away side a crucial lead just before the half time interval. Not sure they deserve it.

49’ GOAL! Getafe 0-2 Barcelona: Barcelona have doubled their advantage and they might be out of sight! Perez got the shot away on goal, but Soria didn't deal with it and that allowed Firpo to nip in and convert the rebound. Barca have given themselves a two-goal cushion!

83’ SENT OFF! Lenglet has been shown a second yellow card. That had been coming. The Barcelona centre back had been sailing close to the wind. Barca have been reduced to 10 men. A way back for Getafe?

KEY STATS

10 different players have scored for Barcelona La Liga this season, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.

Sergio Ramos (10) and Coke Andujar (seven) are the only defenders to have scored more La Liga goals than Junior Firpo since the start of 2018.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen became the first Barcelona goalkeeper to provide an assist in La Liga in the 21st century.