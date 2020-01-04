Real Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 away win over Getafe which wasn’t as convincing as the scoreline suggests.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into the match on the back of three successive draws, but returned to winning ways, taking a single point lead at the top of the table ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Espanyol on Saturday evening.

Thibaut Courtois pulled off a number of stunning saves as Getafe pressed for the opener, but the breakthrough came through the Belgian’s opposite number as David Soria punched into his own net under pressure from Raphael Varane.

Varane added his name to the scoresheet in the second half, powering home a header from a Toni Kroos freekick delivery. Courtois continued to frustrate the hosts who had enough chances to win this themselves, but Luka Modric added the finishing touches in stoppage time, joining Fede Valverde on a counter to finish into an empty net.

TALKING POINT - Zinedine Zidane has rediscovered his old groove as Real Madrid manager

At their best under Zidane, Real Madrid won games through muscle memory. This was another one of those victories. On the whole, Getafe were probably the better of the two teams, but the visitors took their chances and claimed a win to take them to the top of La Liga. There are signs, despite the blip before the winter break, that Real Madrid are building momentum and are becoming a quintessential Zidane team again.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

After a shaky start to his Real Madrid career, Courtois has finally found a good vein of form and this was arguably his best display to date for the club. Getafe had numerous opportunities to find the back of the net, but there was simply no way past the Belgian goalkeeper as he pulled off save after save.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois celebrates after the matchReuters

PLAYER RATINGS

Getafe - Soria 5, Damian 6, Djene 5, Cabrera 6, Nyom 5, Fajr 7, Arambarri 6, Maksimovic 6, Cucurella 7, Angel 7, Mata 6. Subs - Ndiaye 4, Molina 4, Portillo 4.

Real Madrid - Courtois 9, Carvajal 6, Varane 8, Militao 6, Mendy 6, Modric 7, Casemiro 5, Kroos 5, Isco 4, Bale 5, Benzema 4. Subs - Valverde 7, Jovic 5, Vinicius 5.

KEY MOMENTS

29’ Massive save from Courtois! Arambarri must've thought he'd scored! The ball fell to him nicely on the edge of the box, the Getafe man caught it sweetly, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper made the flying stop!

34’ GOAL! Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Out of nothing, Real Madrid have taken the lead! Getafe dealt with a freekick, but Mendy's delivery back into the area prompted Soria to come off his line and the goalkeeper was beaten to the ball by Varane who bundles it into the back of the net via his shoulder! A messy goal.

45+2’ COURTOIS AGAIN! Cabrera gets on the end of a clipped freekick delivery into the area, but his header from close range is saved by the Real Madrid goalkeeper who has now made a series of exceptional stops!

49’ Courtois saves... again! Mata was through one-on-one, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper came out to make the stop with an outstretched leg. Nothing is getting past the Belgian at the moment!

53’ GOAL! Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid: It's a second goal for Real Madrid and a second for Varane! This time the French centre back gets on the end of a Kroos freekick delivery into the area and he powers a header into the back of the net! A much more emphatic goal than the first! VAR says Varane was onside!

90+6’ GOAL! Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Real Madrid catch Getafe on the break with Valverde racing away on the counter attack. He squares the pass for Modric and the Croatian finishes into the back of the net after breaking away to join Valverde. Job done for the visitors.

Rafael Varane of Real MadridGetty Images

KEY STATS

Real Madrid won their first La Liga match in four having drawn three games in succession before the winter break.

Real Madrid have kept clean sheets away to Barcelona, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Getafe in La Liga this season. They have now played all their rivals in the top eight and conceded just twice.