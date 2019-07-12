Eurosport
Griezmann edges closer to Barcelona switch
Barcelona appear to be edging closer to the signing of Antione Griezmann but confusion reigns as to whether they have paid the Frenchman's release clause.
L'Equipe claimed on Thursday that the Spanish champions had deposited the Atletico Madrid man's €120 million fee.
However, Catalan newspaper Sport has denied that the money has been paid but says the deal could be confirmed in the coming days.
Griezmann went on strike to force through the move from the Spanish capital to Camp Nou, failing to show up to Atletico's pre-season training.
