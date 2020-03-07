The record shows that Lionel Messi is in excellent form. Indeed, the Argentine has scored nine times for Barcelona since the turn of the year, contributing six assists for good measure. Those who have watched Barca over the last few weeks tell a very different story, though. Messi might still be charting ‘Messi numbers,’ but he hasn’t been his usual self.

His display against Real Sociedad provided a perfect microcosm of the issues Messi is currently experiencing. The Argentine’s goal from the penalty spot proved to be the difference between the two teams, earning the win Barcelona needed to see them back to the top of La Liga after last weekend’s Clasico loss to Real Madrid, but this only masked another frustrating night.

Frustrated Messi the difference

On the balance of play, Real Sociedad were good value for at least a point, with Messi only presented with the chance to score through a dubious VAR penalty award. Before that he’d toiled, showing uncharacteristic anxiety on the ball. Perhaps the greatest illustration of Messi’s building frustration came in the yellow card he was shown for a late tackle on Mikel Merino; the first time he has been booked in three consecutive games for Barca.

While Barcelona were once a team built around Messi, they now have the look of an outfit somewhat burdened by his presence. Quique Setien seems unsure of where or how to use the 32-year-old. Since his arrival at Camp Nou in January, Messi has been used out wide, through the middle and even in a deep midfield role. None have suited him.

Ironically, the argument for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde and the subsequent hiring of Setien revolved around what it would mean for Messi. Valverde’s pragmatism was widely seen as a bad fit for Messi, a player who needs creative freedom to perform at his best. The thinking was that the arrival of Setien, much more of a footballing romantic, would be a catalyst for the final few years of Argentine’s elite level career. This has yet to pan out.

Increasingly, Messi looks detached from the rest of his teammates. This is most notable in his relationship with Antoine Griezmann - it is notable because there isn’t one. There is no doubting the French forward’s quality, but he operates on a different wavelength to Messi. At times it’s almost as if they are playing their own games on the same pitch.

Messi looks to have established some sort of understanding with Martin Braithwaite, as demonstrated in the first half of the win over Real Sociedad, but the Danish forward is only seen as an option through rotation or off the bench. Braithwaite at least gives Barcelona, and Messi, an outlet, someone to stretch the pitch and create space.

Suggestions have been made that Messi is carrying an injury and has been for a number of months. That would at least explain some of his lethargic performances of late, but if Barca are still playing their number 10 because they feel they can’t cope without him that serves another illustration of where they are as a team right now.

All the while there is the scenario concerning Messi’s contract to consider. He can reportedly leave Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season, opening up a myriad of options to a player who surely wants to win a few more of the biggest honours before the end of his career. Is Barca still the best place for him to do that or would a fresh start at somewhere like Manchester City reinvigorate him?

The political turmoil at Camp Nou has also placed Messi in a difficult position. He is the greatest player in Barcelona’s history, but finds himself between the club’s current leadership and a growing group of fans who want them out as soon as possible. Pre-kick off protests, like the one witnessed before Saturday game, are becoming commonplace.

Barcelona was once the perfect place, the only place, for Messi, but the landscape has changed. Rather than giving him a platform to achieve his best, the Catalan club now looks to be dragging him down. With every subdued performance, this is further underlined. The numbers don’t reflect that, but Messi has always been about much more than just numbers.