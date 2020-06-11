Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville

La Liga returned in Spain on Thursday evening… but not quite as we are used to seeing it.

Top-flight Spanish football returned as Sevilla faced Real Betis in El Gran Derbi, and it made for some surreal scenes.

Liga Stick to rules or face closed camps, La Liga's Tebas tells players 11 HOURS AGO

It was the first La Liga game since March 10, and the photos - provided for us by Getty - captured some images we are not used to seeing in football. Or indeed sport in any form.

So let's take a look at the scenes from outside, and inside, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

1. Rival fans arriving at the stadium

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

2. Strong police presence

Police stand guard prior to the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis on June 11, 2020 in Seville, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

3. Team coaches try to socially distance

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

4. Fans struggle to socially distance

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

5. Photographers capture the atmosphere

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

6. Masks on the bench and in the stands

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

7. Minute's silence for coronavirus victims

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

8. Lonely stadium worker

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville Image credit: Getty Images

9. Socially very close goal celebration

Sevilla's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Ocampos (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium Image credit: Getty Images

---

Liga Thibaut Courtois: From court jester to Bernabeu king 12 HOURS AGO