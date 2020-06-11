Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville
Image credit: Getty Images
La Liga returned in Spain on Thursday evening… but not quite as we are used to seeing it.
Top-flight Spanish football returned as Sevilla faced Real Betis in El Gran Derbi, and it made for some surreal scenes.
It was the first La Liga game since March 10, and the photos - provided for us by Getty - captured some images we are not used to seeing in football. Or indeed sport in any form.
So let's take a look at the scenes from outside, and inside, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville.
1. Rival fans arriving at the stadium
1. Rival fans arriving at the stadium
2. Strong police presence
Police stand guard prior to the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis on June 11, 2020 in Seville, Spain
3. Team coaches try to socially distance
3. Team coaches try to socially distance
4. Fans struggle to socially distance
4. Fans struggle to socially distance
5. Photographers capture the atmosphere
5. Photographers capture the atmosphere
6. Masks on the bench and in the stands
6. Masks on the bench and in the stands
7. Minute's silence for coronavirus victims
7. Minute's silence for coronavirus victims
8. Lonely stadium worker
8. Lonely stadium worker
9. Socially very close goal celebration
Sevilla's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Ocampos (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium
