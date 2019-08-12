Le Buzz

The 25-year-old has agreed a bumper contract which keeps him at the club until 2028 and includes a staggering €135 million (£125 million) release clause.

Williams said: "Hopefully great things can come because what I want to make this club bigger, if possible.

" This, as you can see, is my house, and all I want, I have it here. "

"The club has always bet on me, it has given me everything, I feel it is my home."

Williams has successfully out-done Alan Pardew, who signed an eight-year deal when he was Newcastle boss back in 2012. He lasted just two of those years.

However, Williams' contract is not the longest to have been dished out to a player. Denilson joined Real Betis in 1998 on a ten-year deal and left for Bordeaux in 2005; four years before his deal was due to expire.

Saul Niguez signed a nine-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2017.

Williams has made over 200 appearances for Bilbao and featured in every league game last season, scoring 13 goals.