Getty Images

Williams signs a NINE-year contract with Athletic Bilbao

Williams signs a NINE-year contract with Athletic Bilbao
By Eurosport UK

48 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Le Buzz

Inaki Williams has affirmed his commitment to the La Liga club by signing a NINE-year deal.

The 25-year-old has agreed a bumper contract which keeps him at the club until 2028 and includes a staggering €135 million (£125 million) release clause.

Williams said: "Hopefully great things can come because what I want to make this club bigger, if possible.

" This, as you can see, is my house, and all I want, I have it here. "

"The club has always bet on me, it has given me everything, I feel it is my home."

Williams has successfully out-done Alan Pardew, who signed an eight-year deal when he was Newcastle boss back in 2012. He lasted just two of those years.

However, Williams' contract is not the longest to have been dished out to a player. Denilson joined Real Betis in 1998 on a ten-year deal and left for Bordeaux in 2005; four years before his deal was due to expire.

Saul Niguez signed a nine-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2017.

Williams has made over 200 appearances for Bilbao and featured in every league game last season, scoring 13 goals.

0Read and react
0Read and react