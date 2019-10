A statement from Real said Kroos had injured his left thigh muscle but did not say for how long he would be out, while Spanish media reports said he would be out of action for three weeks.

This timescale would mean Kroos was certain to miss Germany's friendly with Argentina on Wednesday and their Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday as well as Real's league game at Real Mallorca on Oct. 19 and the Champions League visit to Galatasaray on Oct. 22.

He will then face a battle to be back in time for the 'Clasico' against Real's arch rivals Barcelona on Oct. 26 at the Camp Nou.