In the final part of our series looking at La Liga’s big two Pete Sharland looks outward and asks who will be next to break up the duopoly?

Atletico Madrid were beaten on penalties by arch-rivals Real Madrid, Diego Simeone’s men have been in a gradual decline. Sure they have finished second in each of the past two seasons but that is mostly down to the general ineptitude of Real in the league while they focused on Europe. Besides in each of those two finishes they’ve finished closer to Real in third than champions Barcelona.

Liga Virtual is the reality as La Liga paves a noisier path for Premier League to follow 19 HOURS AGO

This is a different Atletico now as well. Diego Godin, Juanfran, Filipe Luis, Gabi and Antoine Griezmann have all gone. The team feels different and it is no real surprise that they are currently 6th, admittedly only one point off the top four but 13 off leaders Barcelona.

So the question now remains, if it won’t be Atletico Madrid who will break up the top two next?

SEVILLA

Let’s start with the team who are currently sitting in third and opened up the return of Spanish football with a 2-0 win over rivals Real Betis on Thursday evening, Sevilla.

The pressure was on coming into this season, both for Julen Lopetegui and his sporting director Monchi but both have certainly delivered. As usual the Sevilla squad is a glorious mismatch of different players but Lopetegui has made it work. He has shown why he was given the chance to manage both Spain and Real Madrid, rebuilding his career admirably in the process after those failures.

Julen Lopetegui Image credit: Getty Images

The only blemish on their copybook is the striking department. Lucas Ocampos, who has an argument to being one of the players of the season in Spain, is the top scorer with 11 but after that the second-highest scorer is Luuk de Jong with five. Whilst the Ocampos signing was a masterstroke De Jong’s arrival was anything but.

If Sevilla had a 20-goal a season striker there’s an argument to be made that they would be in the title race this season, never mind about the future. That’s how close they are in a year where admittedly both of the big two are below par. Monchi has a track-record of finding value in the transfer market and it looks as if he has found a manager who can do what is needed on the pitch. Together they could be a devastating combination if they can find their solution up front.

VALENCIA

The Champions League exit at the hands of Atalanta before football was suspended was humiliating for Valencia and it has put a bit of a dampener on what has been a very promising season for Alberto Celades after he took over from Marcelino.

Celades has steadied the ship but he hasn’t managed to solve Valencia’s biggest problem, consistency which has so often proven to be their downfall over the years. They beat Barcelona 2-0 in January and before Christmas they were seconds away from beating Real Madrid. Yet they were also hammered 3-0 by top four rivals Getafe and Real Sociedad.

Florenzi - Getafe-Valencia - Liga 2019/2020 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

The pieces are there though and in many ways Valencia have the perfectly balanced squad available to them. Dani Parejo, Daniel Wass and Kevin Gameiro bring experience. Jose Gaya, Francis Coquelin and Geoffrey Kondogbia are entering their primes. Then there is the exciting core of youngsters such as Goncalo Guedes, Mouctar Diakhaby, Maxi Gomes, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler and Lee Kang-in. If this group can add one or two more pieces and put it all together they really could achieve something special.

REAL SOCIEDAD

Yes a lot of their success this season has been down to the intrepid play of Martin Odegaard who will return to Real Madrid either next summer or, more likely, this. However La Real are a club on the up in general, thanks in part to the new Anoeta stadium and a host of academy players coming into their own at the same time.

Odegaard may leave but they still have Mikel Oyarzabal whilst 18-year-old Ander Barrenetxea is the latest of the production line from the academy. Doubts remain over the future of Willian Jose but the signing of Alexander Isak shows the smart of savvy transfer dealings that the club have been pulling off.

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad celebrates with his teammate Aritz Elustondo of Real Sociedad after scoring the opening goal during the Copa del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match between Mirandes and Real Sociedad at Estadio Municipal de Anduva on March 04, 20 Image credit: Getty Images

In promoting Imanol Alguacil from within the academy to manage the first team Sociedad have demonstrated they know what is needed to take the next step. Namely that continuity is key and any moves they make have to be intelligent rather than splashy for the sake of it. That thinking will have to continue, alongside a fair bit of luck, if they are going to make up the gap. All of the teams listed here they have the most work to do.

ATLETICO

Apologies to Getafe, Villarreal and Athletic Club but they don’t feel like a realistic options here so we end with Atletico, the team who shook things up last time.

Question marks remain over Simeone’s ability, and desire, to motivate a squad to play in his image over 38 games. It might explain their victory over holders Liverpool in the Champions League but their comparative struggles in La Liga. There are standouts in the squad, such as Jan Oblak, Thomas Partey and Saul Niguez, but there are a lot of question marks, not least up front.

Diego Pablo Simeone, head coach of Atletico de Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

Realistically with a good window and a possible injection of youth Atletico could find themselves competing back at the top of the table, their performances in Europe this season prove as much. But that has often been the problem for Simeone’s sides. It is easier to show up for the big European nights than do it consistently over the current season.

Plus there always going to be questions about how much he wants it, particularly given how often he has to rebuild. Simeone has been doing this, at a relentless pace, since 2011, it’s only natural if he is starting to feel a little burnt out. A bit of compromise from the Atletico boss might go a long way to helping both himself and his squad.

Liga IN PICTURES: Tributes, armed police and masked fans - La Liga returns 20 HOURS AGO