Aritz Aduriz struck a dramatic overhead kick winner just seconds after coming off the bench to give Athletic Club a 1-0 win over Barcelona on opening night of the 2019/20 La Liga season.

The 38-year-old was introduced with just minutes left on the clock and struck the decisive blow, meeting an Ander Capa cross with an overhead kick to send the ball past Marc-Andre Der Stegen to consigned a Lionel Messi-less Barca to defeat.

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were both handed competitive debuts by Ernesto Valverde, but a first half injury to Luis Suarez forced the Barca boss into a reshuffle, with Griezmann moved to a more central role.

The Catalans took more of a grip of the second half after a less-than-convincing opening 45 minutes, but still failed to find the breakthrough, striking the woodwork through Suarez (before his withdrawal) and substitute Rafinha. Instead, it was Aduriz would broke the deadlock in dramatic style.

Gerard Pique reacts to the late sucker-punch from Aritz AdurizGetty Images

TALKING POINT - Barcelona still haven’t found a way to play without Lionel Messi

The idea behind Griezmann’s summer signing from Atletico Madrid was that the Frenchman would give Barcelona a way to play without Messi. Far too often in recent years, the Catalans have been reliant on Messing digging them out of a hole and so with the Argentinean out injured this was a chance to show that they had addressed this. However, Griezmann looked out of sync and unsure of his role throughout. There is still work to be done to integrate him.

Frenkie De Jong made his Barcelona debut on Friday nightGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Inaki Williams (Athletic Club)

There is no doubting whose face will be on the back pages tomorrow, but it would be somewhat unfair to give this award to a player who was only on the pitch for around five minutes in total. Over the full 90 minutes, it was Inaki Williams who stood out most, causing Barcelona problems from the first whistle until the moment he was withdrawn for the match-winner Aduriz. That new nine-year contract is already looking like shrewd business.

Inaki Williams came close to scoring twice in the first halfGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Athletic Club - Simon 7, Capa 7, Yeray 6, Nunez 6, Berchiche 7, Lopez 6, Garcia 6, De Marcos 6, Garcia 7, Muniain 6, Williams 8. Subs - Benat 5, Aduriz 7, Sancet 5.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 7, Semedo 6, Pique 6, Lenglet 6, Alba 5, Roberto 5, De Jong 6, Alena 5, Dembele 5, Suarez 4, Griezmann 5. Subs - Rafinha 8, Rakitic 5, Perez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

No Coutinho! The Brazilian playmaker has been left out of Valverde’s squad for this league opener away to Athletic Club. This has led to speculation that Coutinho could be on his way to Bayern Munich on loan.

17’ In behind! That was a real opportunity for Williams, who was played in behind the Barcelona defence! The angle was tight for the Athletic forward, but Ter Stegen made the save at his near post.

34’ Off the post! Very nearly a gift for Barcelona! It was a horrible moment for Lopez, who gave the ball straight to Suarez inside the box. The Barcelona striker could only hit the base of the post with his shot! Lopez just didn't look with the back pass!

35’ Suarez knock! So the Barcelona striker ended up in that position, where he was lurking in front of the goalkeeper, because he had a knock. Now he's down and might need to come off. What a strange sequence of events.

39’ SUAREZ OFF! The Barcelona striker has in fact been forced off. It's not quite clear what injury he has picked up, but Rafinha is on in his place. A reshuffle needed from Valverde here.

44’ Rattled off the crossbar! That would have been a goal of the season contender on opening night! That was a thunderbolt from Rafinha, who curled a strike towards goal from the edge of the box. Simon might have tipped that on to the woodwork!

69’ Over the bar! That was an opportunity for Barcelona to break the deadlock! Griezmann tried to wriggle through the Athletic defence, the ball fell back to Rakitic, but he strikes over the crossbar!

89’ GOAL! Athletic Club 1-0 Barcelona: INCREDIBLE! What a moment! What a goal! What a way to win a match! The cross came in from the right side, Aduriz lined up the spectacular overhead kick and finds the back of the net! Ter Stegen didn't stand a chance! Wow, wow, wow!

KEY STATS

This is the first time that Athletic Club have beaten Barcelona at home in La Liga since 2013.

Barcelona have hit the woodwork 29 times against Athletic Club since the 2003/2004 season - more than against any other opponent in La Liga.

Luis Suarez was substituted in the first half of a La Liga for the first time as a Barcelona player.