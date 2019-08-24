Sergi Guardiola scored a dramatic equaliser late on to snatch a draw for Real Valladolid as Real Madrid were pegged back in their first home game of the Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane handed starts to Gareth Bale, Isco and James Rodriguez after an impressive 3-1 away win over Celta Vigo on opening weekend and it was Bale and James who created the majority of the first half opportunities as Real Madrid dominated.

The breakthrough didn’t come until the 83rd minute, though, when Karim Benzema angled a low strike into the far corner of the Real Valladolid net. At that staged it seemed that Real Madrid were on course for a victory.

But Guardiola had the final say, finishing through the legs of Thibaut Courtois after being played in behind the Real Madrid defence with just two minutes remaining. The feel good factor from last week’s strong start to the season has already vanished.

TALKING POINT - Same players, same results for Real Madrid

Considering the £300 million spent on new players over the summer, it was somewhat remarkable that Real Madrid started this match with a team that looked very 2016. Injuries forced Zidane’s hand, with Bale, Isco and James all playing from the start, but this result and performance was reminiscent of the troubles experienced by Real Madrid last season. Same players, same results.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid)

Real Valladolid spent the majority of the match behind the ball, particularly in the first half when the visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu rarely ventured out of their own half. This changed after the restart, though, when Valladolid started to show more ambition. Guardiola, the player sacked by Barcelona for tweets revealing himself to be a Real Madrid fan, was their most potent threat and could have scored before he netted a late equaliser.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Marcelo 6, Ramos 7, Varane 5, Carvajal 5, Kroos 5, Casemiro 5, Isco 4, James 7, Benzema 7, Bale 7. Subs - Vazquez 5, Jovic 6, Vinicius 5.

Real Valladolid - Masip 6, Moyano 6, Olivas 7, Salisu 8, Martinez 6, Porro 5, Emeterio 5, Herrero 6, Plano 5, Unal 6, Guardiola 8. Subs - Anuar 5, Antonito 5, Waldo 7.

KEY MOMENTS

69’ Off the crossbar! That was very nearly the perfect introduction for Jovic! The Serbian striker hits the crossbar with his first touch, glancing a Bale cross into the box on to the woodwork. So close to an opener!

81’ Another Valladolid chance! This is a really open game now and that is opening the door for the away team. Guardiola was in the middle, but he couldn't convert the cross on the stretch! There were two of them there!

83’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid: At long last Real Madrid have the breakthrough! It's been a long, long time in coming, but Benzema has given the hosts the lead! He took one touch to control the pass and then one touch to fire a low strike into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box!

88’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Real Valladolid: It's a dramatic equaliser for Real Valladolid! Guardiola was played in behind and finishes through the legs of Courtois who had rushed off his line. Did the Belgian need to come out that far? Real Madrid were cut open at the back!

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema became the first Frenchman to reach 150 goals in La Liga history and the seventh player to achieve this milestone for Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos completed all (100%) of his 53 passes attempted in the first half.