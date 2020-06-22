La Liga: Sevilla fight back to draw at Villarreal and move into third spot

Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres (R) scores during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF against Sevilla FC at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on June 22, 2020

Sharp shooting allowed Sevilla to twice come from behind and take a valuable away point in a 2-2 draw at in-form Villarreal on Monday to move up to third place in La Liga.

Liga 'Very difficult for us to win this league' - Gerard Pique pessimistic about Barca title hopes 19/06/2020 AT 22:58

The result consolidated Sevilla's hopes of a Champions League berth next season while inflicting a blow to similar ambitions held by the hosts, who moved up to sixth but are four points outside the top four.

Sevilla captain Sergio Escudero hammered home a stinging shot from outside the penalty area for the first equaliser just before the break and Munir El Haddadi's left-foot volley from an acute angle secured a draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Paco Alcacer and Pau Torres both scored to put Villarreal 2-1 ahead at halftime as their side looked for a fourth straight win since La Liga returned after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Play Icon WATCH Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers 00:01:48

Liga Barcelona stumble away to Sevilla 19/06/2020 AT 18:20