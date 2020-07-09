La Liga: Sevilla win at Athletic Bilbao, Mallorca keep survival hopes alive

Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Thursday.

The result left Sevilla fourth on 63 points from 35 games, six more than fifth-placed Villarreal with three matches left. Bilbao stayed ninth on 48 points after a blow to their hopes of clinching a Europa League berth.

Midfielder Ever Banega inspired Sevilla's fightback after they fell behind to an Ander Capa goal in the first half, having equalised in the 69th minute before he set up Munir El Haddadi's winner four minutes later.

Right back Capa fired Bilbao ahead against the run of play in the 29th minute when he side-footed home a first-time shot after Mikel Vesga's wayward effort was deflected into his path.

Bilbao keeper Unai Simon denied Suso and Lucas Ocampos with two superb saves but he was powerless when Banega curled a delightful free kick into the top corner from 20 metres.

Substitute El Haddadi turned the match on its head shortly after coming on, heading home from close range after Banega whipped in a fine inswinging cross from the right.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou kept the visitors ahead when he clawed a stinging Iker Muniain shot out of the bottom left corner five minutes from time.

Sevilla host relegation-threatened Mallorca while Bilbao visit 12th-placed Levante on Sunday.

Mallorca keep survival hopes alive

Mexican forward Cucho Hernandez insists "nothing is impossible" as Real Mallorca's late bid for La Liga survival received a boost with a 2-0 victory over Levante at Son Moix on Thursday.

Hernandez, on loan from Premier League club Watford, gave Mallorca a first-half lead and Japanese midfielder Kubo secured their second win in three games late on.

With three matches remaining Mallorca are third-bottom of the standings, three points behind Alaves who face Real Madrid on Friday.

Mallorca have 32 points and Alaves 35, with Celta Vigo and Eibar on 36.

Leganes held by Eibar

La Liga strugglers Leganes did little to boost their survival bid as they played out a 0-0 draw on the road against lowly Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

The best chance of the first half fell to Leganes forward Aitor Ruibal but his effort from the edge of the box was well saved by Marko Dmitrovic.

Eibar striker Kike spurned a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock in the 65th minute when he sent his header from close range sailing over the crossbar.

Eibar are 15th with 36 points, four clear of the relegation zone, while Leganes remained second-bottom with 29 points, six points adrift of the safety zone.

