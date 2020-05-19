Football
Liga

La Liga to use video analysis if player tests positive for coronavirus

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona work during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on May 19, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
11 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

La Liga will use a video analysis programme to help it determine if a player is likely to have infected a team mate or opponent if they test positive for the coronavirus once the season re-starts, according to a draft protocol drawn up by the league.

The protocol, seen by Reuters, was sent out to clubs in Spain's top two divisions on Monday and is an updated version of the document clubs received earlier this month.

Teams in Spain's top two divisions began training in groups of up to 10 players from Monday, while La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes the season can resume from June 12.

Premier League

'Players will be safe' - Klopp backs Premier League return to training

15 HOURS AGO

https://shows.acast.com/game-of-opinions-the-eurosport-football-podcast/episodes/bundesliga-special-dortmund-haaland-and-football-without-fan

Tebas has said the league's safety measures meant the chance of a player being infected during a game was "practically zero".

If a player tests positive after a match, they will be isolated while the facility they are staying in will be cleaned and disinfected, the protocol said.

Anyone in the player's personal circle who has recently been in contact with them will be examined, while analysts will use the league's programme Mediacoach to see which other players the footballer came into contact with.

The protocol added that any player who was in close contact with the infected player for more than five minutes will be tested, as studies suggest the risk of infection increases when someone is in contact with someone for over 15 minutes.

The protocol also states that:

  • Players and officials will be tested 24 hours before each match and have their temperature taken when arriving at the stadium.
  • Balls will be distributed around the perimeter of the pitch and will be constantly disinfected.
  • Players will be ordered to disinfect their hands before and after the warm-up.
  • All players and coaching staff must wear masks and gloves upon arrival at the stadium.
  • There will be no pre-match handshakes.
  • Managers will hold post-match news conferences via video link.
Liga

Villarreal and Getafe deny match-fixing

15/05/2020 AT 18:19
Liga

La Liga chief predicts lower salaries for players and fewer transfers

12/05/2020 AT 15:10
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

16 MINUTES AGO
Football

Players' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown

23 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Six positive tests - so is that good or bad?

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18/05/2020 AT 06:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Young: Shaw can be one of the best in the world

20/03/2018 AT 22:05
All Sports

Hosts Turkmenistan top medal table after 'best-ever' AIMAG

28/09/2017 AT 10:49
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleVillarreal and Getafe deny match-fixing
Next articleBrazilian football could restart in June - CBF