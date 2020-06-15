Diego Carlos of Sevilla reacts after scoring an own goal during the Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Estadio Camilo Cano on June 15, 2020

A late own goal by defender Diego Carlos cancelled out Luuk de Jong's opener to give Levante a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla in La Liga on Monday.

After dominating during a goalless first half, Dutch forward De Jong struck in the first minute of the second period, slamming home Munir's perfect pass to finish a lightning counterattack and give his side the lead.

De Jong's goal settled the nerves of the visitors and Carlos thought he had netted a second for Sevilla with a powerful header nine minutes later, only for the goal to be chalked off for a push on a defender.

Sevilla controlled the game throughout but Levante managed a late surge and almost equalised through substitute Hernani, but his shot was cleared off the line by centre back Jules Kounde.

Moments later Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and Carlos got their wires crossed as the latter turned Jorge Miramon's cross into his own net in the 87th minute, and having previously looked well beaten, Levante somehow escaped with a point.

Unbeaten in six games, the draw leaves third-placed Sevilla on 51 points, four ahead of Real Sociedad and five ahead of both Getafe and Atletico Madrid, while Levante are 12th on 35 points.

