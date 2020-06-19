Football
Liga

Leganes win point at Mallorca with late Rodriguez screamer

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Oscar Rodriguez celebrates

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

La Liga basement side Leganes snatched a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Real Mallorca thanks to a sensational late free kick from Oscar Rodriguez as they earned their first point since the season returned after the hiatus forced by the new coronavirus.

Veteran midfielder Salva Sevilla, 36, put Mallorca in front after nine minutes with a free kick which he slid under the wall and past flummoxed goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

Liga

Tactical Fantasies: Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, the ultimate clash of cultures

9 HOURS AGO

Leganes forward Rodriguez responded with an even better free kick in the 87th minute, walloping the ball high into the net from far outside the area.

The draw put Leganes on 24 points, level with 19th-placed Espanyol who have a game in hand.

Play Icon
WATCH

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50

Mallorca stayed 18th on 26, a point behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo, missing the chance to climb out of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Villarreal pulled off a third win in a row since the campaign resumed by winning 1-0 at Granada, continuing to stake their claim for a top-four finish.

Gerard Moreno decided the game with a goal in the 11th minute, narrowly beating the offside trap to latch on to a long ball before arrowing a shot into the far corner to score for the 12th time in the league this season.

The victory took Villarreal into seventh spot on 47 points, level with sixth-placed Real Sociedad and Getafe who are fifth and two behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, although all three sides have a game in hand.

Liga

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio stunners steer Real Madrid past Valencia

YESTERDAY AT 20:59
Liga

Watch Marco Asensio’s stunning volley with first touch after a year out

YESTERDAY AT 20:49
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

'I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match!' - Furious Keane lays into United

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Pogba makes impact on return as Fernandes penalty rescues Man Utd

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League Top Scorers

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Southampton thrash basement side Norwich 3-0 away

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleTactical Fantasies: Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, the ultimate clash of cultures
Next article'I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match!' - Furious Keane lays into United