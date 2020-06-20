Late Vitolo strike solidifies Atletico Madrid’s top-four hopes

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, Thomas of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 20, 2020

La Liga, Wanda Metropolitano – Atletico Madrid 1 (Vitolo 81’) Real Valladolid 0

Vitolo scored a late winner for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone’s side jumped up to third place in La Liga with a 1-0 home win over Real Valladolid.

Atleti knew coming into the game that three points would see them match Sevilla on points after their draw against Barcelona on Friday, and while they had to bide their time for the breakthrough it eventually came, boosting their Champions League hopes.

Joao Felix came close to finding the back of the net in the first half, sending a shot over the bar from the edge of the box, before Matheus Fernandes had a shot flash wide of the far post after a rapid counter attack.

Diego Costa came off the bench in the second half and soon had the ball in the back of the net, rounding the goalkeeper for the simple finish, but the former Chelsea striker was adjudged to have been offside when the pass through was made.

The breakthrough finally came with nine minutes left on the clock, with Vitolo heading over the line at the back post after a goalkeeping error by Real Valladolid debutant Jose Antonio Caro, with the VAR review showing that the ball had crossed the line.

Vitolo (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish League football match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium in Madrid on June 20, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Has Diego Simeone found a role for Marcos Llorente?

Having put Osasuna to the sword earlier in the week, Simeone kept Marcos Llorente in an attacking role for this match and the former Real Madrid man once again showed what he can do in the position. Llorente has given Atleti some much needed creativity and drive in the final third. Has Simeone finally found a role for a talented player he seemingly didn’t know where to play before this week?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Diego Costa didn’t find the back of the net, in fact he spurned a few good opportunities to score, but the introduction of the Spanish international changed the dynamic of the match for Atletico Madrid. The home side created more in the 20-or-so minutes Costa was on the pitch than in the 70 minutes with Alvaro Morata up front before that. Even as he enters the twilight of his career, the 31-year-old is such an important figure for Atleti.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 7, Trippier 6, Gimenez 6, Hermoso 6, Sanchez 5, Lemar 5, Thomas 6, Herrera 5, Llorente 7, Felix 7, Morata 5. Subs - Vitolo 7, Carrasco 5, Correa 5, Costa 7, Koke 5.

Real Valladolid - Caro 4, Garcia 5, Olivas 6, Regal 5, Sanchez 5, Herrero 6, Rubio 7, Emeterio 5, Hervias 5, Fernandes 7, Guardiola 5. Subs - Perez 5, Alcaraz 5, de la Fuente 5, Plano 5, Unal 3.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ MORATA... just wide! That was so close to being the opening goal for Atletico Madrid. The cross came into the box, but Morata could only send his header wide of the post! A good chance!

7’ FELIX... over the top! Another great chance for Atletico Madrid, with the ball falling to Felix after some good work by Trippier down the right, but the youngster fires over the crossbar.

29’ Fernandes was through... wide! What an opportunity for the away side to open the scoring! Rubio turned defence into attack and played Fernandes though, but he sends his shot wide of the far post!

70’ GOOOOO... offside! Costa was quite clearly offside when the pass was played through, he rounded the Real Valladolid goalkeeper and finished into the back of the net, but the goal is ruled out.

79’ Thomas shoots, great save! The Atletico Madrid midfielder comes close to breaking the deadlock for the home side, but his powerful shot from outside the box is saved by Caro. An excellent stop from the debutant!

81’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid: At long last, the deadlock has been broken! Atletico Madrid have taken the lead with just nine minutes of the match left to play! Caro misjudged a cross into the middle and Vitolo was on hand at the back post to head over the goal line... just!

85’ Costa close to a second! Kiko was very nearly caught out for Real Valladolid. He allowed Costa to pick up the ball 20 yards out, but Caro stopped the Atleti striker from skipping past him.

KEY STATS

Vitolo has scored four times in La Liga for Atletico Madrid, with those four goals worth six points to his team.

Thomas Partey has been shown 11 yellow cards this season. Only Gabi (13) has been shown more yellow cards in a single La Liga season for Atletico Madrid.

