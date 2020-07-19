Leganes hold champions Real Madrid but still relegated

La Liga, Estadio Municipal de Butarque - Leganes 2 (Gil 45, Assale 78) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 9 Asensio 52)

Real Madrid finished their title-winning La Liga season with a 2-2 draw against Leganes that saw the home side relegated to the Segunda Division.

For Zinedine Zidane’s side, who clinched the title on Thursday night, this was something of a dead rubber, but Leganes’ top flight status was on the line. However, Javier Aguirre’s side couldn’t pull off the great escape and suffered the drop.

It took just nine minutes for Los Blancos to take the lead, with Sergio Ramos heading home a corner kick to take his tally for the season in La Liga to 11 goals. Leganes responded before the interval, though, when Bryan Gil took down a cross and slid a finish underneath Alphonse Areola.

Marco Asensio put Real Madrid ahead once more on 53 minutes, racing in behind the opposition defence to finish at the near post after being released through by Isco. But Leganes hit back again, with Roger Assale controlling a cross from the left wing to fire past Areola and give the hosts hope again.

Leganes pressed hard for the goal that would have kept them up, but it never came as Celta Vigo instead avoided the drop with a goalless draw away to Espanyol. This result saw Zidane’s side drop points for the first time since the restart, but that mattered little with the title already in the bag.

TALKING POINT

La Liga will miss Leganes. They looked dead and buried near the foot of La Liga just a few weeks ago, but a series of positive results saw Leganes give themselves a chance of pulling off the great escape heading into the final match of the season. In the end it came down to one goal, with Celta Vigo surviving by the skin of their teeth. La Liga will miss Leganes with their quirky mascot, their Butarque home and Javier Aguirre.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bryan Gil (Leganes): It was his goal that gave Leganes genuine hope of pulling off the impossible at the end of the first half, with Gil finishing past Areola with great composure under intense pressure. The 19-year-old has a big future in the game and this game was a demonstration of what he offers, with the on-loan Sevilla winger causing Real Madrid problems throughout. On another day, he would have scored the goal to save Leganes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leganes: Cuellar 6, Rosales 5, Bustinza 6, Tarin 6, Siovas 6, Silva 7, Recio 7, Amadou 5, Aitor 6, Manu 6, Gil 8. Subs: Mesa 5, Guerreiro 5, Rodriguez 6, Assale, Aviles 4.

Real Madrid: Areola 7, Vazquez 5, Militao 5, Ramos 7, Mendy 5, Isco 6, Casemiro 5, Valverde 6, Asensio 7, Benzema 6, Vinicius 6. Subs: Nacho 5, Kroos 5, Jovic 5, Brahim 4.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ - Shot on goal! That's an early sighter on goal for Real Madrid, with Valverde getting the effort away! However, Cuellar was equal to it, diving to his right to make the save at full stretch! Good strike, good stop!

9’ - GOAL! Leganes 0-1 Real Madrid (Ramos). It's an opening goal within the first 10 minutes for Real Madrid and it's Ramos who gets it! The Real Madrid captain was up for a corner kick, lost his marker and heads into the back of the net under very little pressure from the home side!

36’ - PENALTY? No! The home side have been awarded a spot kick after a foul by Casemiro on Rubial. Was this outside the box, though? The VAR tape says it was and it’s only a freekick, which Recio has deflected wide.

45’ - GOAL! Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid (Gil). This one is far from over! Leganes still believe that they can pull off the near impossible and they have netted an equaliser just before the break! Gil took down a cross with very nice control and then slid a finish underneath Areola. The Great Escape is on!

53’ - GOAL! Leganes 1-2 Real Madrid (Asensio). That's a hammer blow to Leganes' chances of avoiding the drop! Isco played the pass through the opposition defence, Asensio's first touch set him up nicely for the shot and the Real Madrid attacker converted his effort at the near post!

79’ - GOAL! Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid (Assale). There's life left in Leganes yet! They have found an equaliser and as things stand another goal would see them stay in La Liga! Assale controlled a cross into the middle and got the shot off under pressure from Nacho. Areola couldn't keep it out!

84’ - Massive chance! Aviles was free at the back post, he was onside, but he skewed his volley wide of the target when he really should have tested Areola at the very least! Oh dear! What an opportunity!

87’ - Aviles AGAIN! Another sitter and Leganes should really be ahead here! Aviles was presented with a golden opportunity six yards out, but he sends his volley wide. A possible handball from Jovic inside the area goes unpunished after a VAR check!

90+6’ - THAT WAS THE CHANCE! Oscar dribbles into the box, he had Real Madrid tracking back, he cut inside on to his right foot, but from a good position he shoots over the crossbar.

KEY STATS

Sergio Ramos scored 11 goals over the 2019/20 La Liga season, the most scored by a defender in the division in the 21st century.

Thibaut Courtois became the first goalkeeper in La Liga history to win the Zamora award for both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

