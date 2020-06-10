Lionel Messi is the most gifted player in history, and Barcelona have wasted him

In the third part of our look at Spain’s big two Pete Sharland looks at Barcelona’s reliance on Lionel Messi and how they wasted the talents of a genius.

The phrase Messidepencia is fairly self-explanatory. It is the term used to describe Lionel Messi’s importance to Barcelona.

It has been around for most of the last decade and initially began as a pop at Barcelona as they adjusted to life post-Pep Guardiola but it has evolved even further over the past couple of years.

Liga Espanyol the biggest name at stake in crowded La Liga relegation battle 15 HOURS AGO

Now more than ever Messidepencia is just another way of saying Barcelona have wasted a superhuman genius.

Let’s make this very clear first, because sadly it is probably going to have be said at some stage. Messi is an exceptional footballer, in this author’s opinion the best to ever play the game. That is not to diminish players like Diego Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo, nor the people who believe they are the greatest player ever.

With that established let’s get on with looking at Messi at Barcelona. There are six Ballon d’Ors (more than anyone else ever), over 700 senior goals for club and country and 34 trophies for Barcelona.

A pretty impressive resume and it can certainly be argued that the schooling Messi received at La Masia as well as the influence of Ronaldinho and Pep Guardiola amongst others has allowed him to become the very best version of himself. That best version is in this writer’s opinion the perfect combination of the genius of Maradona and the relentless production of Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi reacts after winning the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

But doesn’t it feel as if he could have achieved more?

Part of this series has seen us look back to the turn of the last decade, both for Barca and Real. If you rewound ten years and someone had told you that over the next decade Real would win twice as many Champions League titles as Barca would you have believed them? It’s doubtful.

Yet here we are. Messi has won four Champions League trophies, but three of those came in the first six seasons of his professional career. One has followed in the following eight. That speaks to something being seriously wrong.

Look realistically Messi might still win one or two more European titles but that’s almost not the point. It’s not about how many he has won relative to his peers. That’s missing the point entirely, in the entire history of the sport Messi might only have three or four peers. It’s about comparing Messi to his own remarkable ability, and by those standards, he’s fallen way short but he can not have been expected to do it all on his home.

It’s impossible to overstate how much Messi and Ronaldo have changed our perception of what is normal. There is going to be a gaping void left when they both hang up their boots, it’s simply not normal what they’re doing. Ronaldo once hit 48 goals in a 38-game league season, a league season that is either the best or second-best league in the world. Messi hit 50. It’s utterly astonishing.

Yet whilst Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane constructed an environment conducive to theirs and Ronaldo’s ambitions, Barcelona have badly let their superstar down. Zidane and Real asked Ronaldo to do less and less, focusing only on the big games, particularly in Europe, and focusing only on doing what he does best, score goals. By contrast Barcelona expected Messi to shoulder even more of a burden, asking him to cover even more on the pitch thereby covering up their bumbling off it.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. Image credit: Getty Images

Consider Michael Jordan, another other-wordly athlete who deserves to be put into the pantheon of those who transcend their sport entirely. We recently got a fascinating glimpse into Jordan and the Chicago Bulls thanks to the documentary The Last Dance.

Jordan’s greatness was never in doubt, he is right up as the two or three best players in the history of basketball. The thing this documentary tried to do was provide an insight into Jordan’s greatness and where it came from. It did that.

But it also did more, it showed the way the much-maligned Jerry Krause built two teams around Jordan, allowing him to lead the Bulls to two historic three-peats. The way it ended was a sour note, there was the potential for the team to come back and win one more but the point it tried to get across was clear: great, or even good organisations build around their superstar to get the best out of them. Krause had his flaws but he did that.

It’s not to say that Barcelona have constantly wasted their superstar. The team built during Guardiola’s era is one of the greatest in history and that wasn’t entirely down to La Masia products. But how many good signings have there been since Guardiola left in 2012? Jordi Alba, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is that it? Alex Song, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Ivan Rakitic can all make arguments but that’s pretty poor even if you consider them successes.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona disappointed during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid Spain Image credit: Getty Images

Messi’s talent is such that he should be out of sight of everybody else when it comes to personal and team accolades. Barcelona cannot be blamed for the chronic failures of Argentina but over the past decade or so they haven’t equipped Messi with a team that could dominate Europe the way they did ten years ago.

Instead Messi has had to watch as club legends have failed to be replaced and issues within the team haven’t been addressed. Instead there have been a spate of signings that in reality were never good enough for Barcelona, and unlikely to ever reach that level. The managerial selections have been inconsistent and for whatever reason La Masia has failed to produce in the same way. Generational groups like the one Guardiola inherited are rare but he gave the opportunity to players like Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, are today’s academy players getting that same opportunity?

Now, Messi is a couple of weeks away from his 33rd birthday. As much as we would like to believe he won’t leave us at some stage Messi will lose his battle with Father Time. And he will do so having not achieved all he could have done.

Without wishing to sound as if all blame lies with the Barcelona board, particularly given the issues we explored on Monday, it’s hard to look at it another way. The board are ultimately responsible for the signings and team structure. Messi probably has more say than your average player in transfers but still these are decisions made by the board. As we concluded on Monday the only light at the end of the tunnel for fans is the 2021 elections, where a return of Joan Laporta may give a new lease of life to both Messi and the playing squad as a whole.

Play Icon

Liga ‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca 16 HOURS AGO