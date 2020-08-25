Lionel Messi on a free transfer? Barcelona ‘primed for legal battle’ on exit clause

Is Lionel Messi about to leave Barcelona on a free?

Lionel Messi could still activate a clause that seemingly expired in June and leave Barcelona for free this summer – that’s according to reports.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has dropped a massive bombshell in telling Barcelona he wants to leave the club and terminate his contract.

That is what is being reported by TyC Sports in Argentina and Marca in Spain, and it is news that could lead to one of the biggest ever transfers in football.

'Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend'

Former Barca captain Carles Puyol has tweeted his support for Messi, perhaps the clearest indication amid all the reports - and before confirmation from the club - that the 33-year-old is set to leave.

The Messi exit clause – what now?

Back on July 1 there was relief for Barca fans, as a clause in Messi’s contract stipulating he could leave for free in the summer expired at the end of June.

That exit clause had been in place since signing a new deal in 2017, but given the 2019-20 season was prolonged due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are reports suggesting Messi could still activate it.

“A legal battle is coming,” reported Cadena SER journalist Sique Rodriguez, with Barcelona out to ensure their star player cannot leave on a free.

Furthermore, an emergency board meeting has reportedly been called to resolve the matter, with the club’s hierarchy clearly – and understandably – unwilling to see Messi walk out the Nou Camp door.

Where could Messi go?

Given Messi’s astronomical wages there aren’t many clubs who could afford to sign him.

Manchester City, managed by Messi’s former boss Pep Guardiola, are one of the options whilst recent reports have suggested local rivals Manchester United are also interested.

Serie A side Inter Milan have a long-held interest in signing Messi and might be players whilst PSG are a logical destination as a team who could certainly afford to sign him.

