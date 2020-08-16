Football
Liga

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona this summer - reports

Lionel Messi

Image credit: Getty Images

By James Walker-Roberts
an hour ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Lionel Messi has reportedly asked to leave Barcelona this summer following the Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.

Messi, 32, has been at Barca for nearly 20 years and is under contract until 2021.

However, according to Esporte Interativo reporter Marcelo Bechler – who was the first to break the news of Neymar’s move from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain – Messi has told the club hierarchy that he wants to leave now.

He reportedly feels “isolated” and is not convinced by the club’s sporting project for the future.

With his contract expiring next summer, Messi could agree terms with another club in January and leave as a free agent in June 2021.

  • Barca's devastating defeat must usher in radical change
  • Something has gone horribly wrong at Barca

Manchester City, Inter Milan and PSG have previously been linked with a move for Messi.

The Daily Mirror have reported that City believe they would be in pole position to sign him if he left and would do “whatever it takes” to reunite him with Pep Guardiola.

Barca were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich and missed out on the La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid.

