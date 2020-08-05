Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona, insists Josep Maria Bartomeu

Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that Lionel Messi will finish his career at the club, despite rumours linking the Argentine with a move away from Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old was withering in his criticism of his team after they lost their final home game of the season against Osasuna, sparking speculation that he was unhappy in Catalonia.

However, Bartomeu insists that his star man's commitment to the cause remains as strong as ever and that he will finish his august career with the club in the next few years.

"It's not just me who says it. Messi says it himself, that he wants to finish his professional playing career at Barcelona and it's the only club for him," Bartomeu told beIN SPORTS.

"I don't have any doubt that when he finishes his football career in three or four years that it will be here in Barcelona.

"Messi has it very clear. He's been here since he was a kid. He knows the colours and he's a part of the club's history.

"He's the best player in the world. Not just right now, but in the history of the game. He's at Barcelona and has made clear he wants to stay here."

Bartomeu is also keen on tying down goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose current contract has just two years left to run.

"Marc is an excellent player and person, he has always shown that as a goalkeeper," said Bartomeu.

"With the current situation with Covid-19, he said, 'Let's hope everything is calmer to talk about it in the future.' But his future is to renew with Barca.

"We have a goalkeeper for many years because he is young. When everything passes, we will talk with Marc to finalise his renewal."

