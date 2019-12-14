LIVE

Athletic Club - SD Eibar

Liga - 14 December 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between Athletic Club and SD Eibar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 14 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gaizka Garitano or José Luis Mendilibar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Athletic Club and SD Eibar? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Athletic Club vs SD Eibar. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

