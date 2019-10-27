LIVE

CA Osasuna - Valencia CF

Liga - 27 October 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between CA Osasuna and Valencia CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jagoba Arrasate or Albert Celades? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CA Osasuna and Valencia CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CA Osasuna vs Valencia CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

