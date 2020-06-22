LIVE

CD Leganés - Granada CF

Liga - 22 June 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between CD Leganés and Granada CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 22 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Javier Aguirre or Diego Martínez Penas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CD Leganés and Granada CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CD Leganés vs Granada CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

