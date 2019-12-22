LIVE

CD Leganés - RCD Espanyol

Liga - 22 December 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between CD Leganés and RCD Espanyol live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 22 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Javier Aguirre or Pablo Machín Díez?



Have your say by voting on who will win between CD Leganés and RCD Espanyol?

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CD Leganés vs RCD Espanyol.


