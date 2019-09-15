LIVE

Deportivo Alavés - Sevilla FC

Liga - 15 September 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between Deportivo Alavés and Sevilla FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abelardo or Joaquín Caparrós? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Deportivo Alavés and Sevilla FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

