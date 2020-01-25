Deportivo Alavés
    -
    17:30
    25/01/20
    Mendizorroza
    Villarreal CF
      Liga • Day 21
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Deportivo Alavés - Villarreal CF
      Liga - 25 January 2020

      Liga – Follow the Football match between Deportivo Alavés and Villarreal CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 25 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Asier Garitano or Javier Calleja? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Deportivo Alavés and Villarreal CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.