Getafe CF
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
11:00
15/12/19
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Real Valladolid
    Liga • Day 17
    • 2nd Half
    • Getafe CF
    • Real Valladolid
    • CucurellaAntunes
      85'
    • Ángel
      82'
    • PortilloNyom
      74'
    • RamírezHervías
      72'
    • Jorge MolinaÁngel
      72'
    • Portillo
      68'
    • Alcaraz
      62'
    • RubioÜnal
      58'
    • MíchelAlcaraz
      55'
    • 1st Half
    • Getafe CF
    • Real Valladolid
    • Cucurella
      36'
    • Suárez
      33'
    • Fernández
      30'
    • Cucurella
      18'
    • Barba
      8'
    Getafe CF - Real Valladolid
    Liga - 15 December 2019

    Liga – Follow the Football match between Getafe CF and Real Valladolid live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Bordalás or Sergio? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Getafe CF and Real Valladolid? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Getafe CF vs Real Valladolid. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
