LIVE

Getafe CF - Villarreal CF

Liga - 8 July 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Getafe CF and Villarreal CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 8 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Bordalás or Javier Calleja? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Getafe CF and Villarreal CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Getafe CF vs Villarreal CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

