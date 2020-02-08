Levante UD
2nd Half
2
-
0
12:00
08/02/20
Ciudad de Valencia
CD Leganés
    Liga • Day 23
    • 2nd Half
    • Levante UD
    • CD Leganés
    • GuerreroAssale
      59'
    • Mayoral
      55'
    • Rodrigues
      49'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Levante UD
    • CD Leganés
    • RosalesRuibal
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Levante UD
    • CD Leganés
    • Bustinza
      42'
    • Vukcevic
      33'
    • Roger
      28'
    • Omeruo
      22'
    • Rochina
      20'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Levante UD - CD Leganés
    Liga - 8 February 2020

    Liga – Follow the Football match between Levante UD and CD Leganés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 8 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paco López or Javier Aguirre? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Levante UD and CD Leganés? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Levante UD vs CD Leganés. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
