LIVE

Levante UD - FC Barcelona

Liga - 2 November 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 2 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paco López or Ernesto Valverde? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Levante UD and FC Barcelona? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Levante UD vs FC Barcelona. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

