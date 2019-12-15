RC Celta
Finished
0
2
-
2
1
13:00
15/12/19
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos
RCD Mallorca
Liga • Day 17
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • RC Celta
  • RCD Mallorca
  • VazquezHernandez
    89'
  • Budimir
    83'
  • Reina
    79'
  • Raillo
    78'
  • KuboChavarría
    77'
  • Mina
    74'
  • Cucho
    71'
  • MéndezMina
    66'
  • Raillo
    65'
  • SevillaJúnior
    61'
  • Araujo
    57'
  • Aspas (P)
    50'
  • 1/2 Time
  • RC Celta
  • RCD Mallorca
  • FebasCucho
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • RC Celta
  • RCD Mallorca
  • Budimir
    45'
  • Sevilla (P)
    33'
  • Aidoo
    32'
  • Rafinha
    20'
avant-match

LIVE
RC Celta - RCD Mallorca
Liga - 15 December 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between RC Celta and RCD Mallorca live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Óscar or Vicente Moreno? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between RC Celta and RCD Mallorca? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RC Celta vs RCD Mallorca. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment