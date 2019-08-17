Share
avant-match
LIVE
RC Celta - Real Madrid
Liga - 17 August 2019
Liga – Follow the Football match between RC Celta and Real Madrid live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 17 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Francisco Escriba or Zinédine Zidane? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between RC Celta and Real Madrid? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RC Celta vs Real Madrid. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
I'm Graham Ruthven and you can catch me ahead of the match to let me know your thoughts. Is this the start of the route to redemption for Bale? Tweet me!
Bale starts! There's no doubting what the big team news is ahead of this one. Bale starts for Real Madrid! It seems that Zidane's hand has been forced by the injuries to Asensio and Hazard. The Welshman looked finished at the club just a few weeks ago!
TEAM NEWS: Celta Vigo - Blanco, Vazquez, Araujo, Costas, Olaza, Lobotka, Beltran, Mendez, Suarez, Fernandez, Aspas. /// Real Madrid - Courtois, Odriozola, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Bale, Vinicius, Benzema.
Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Spanish Liga fixture between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid. We'll bring you all the action as it happens at Balaidos. Kick off is at 16:00 GMT.