LIVE

RC Celta - SD Eibar

Liga - 26 January 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between RC Celta and SD Eibar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Óscar or José Luis Mendilibar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RC Celta and SD Eibar? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RC Celta vs SD Eibar. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

